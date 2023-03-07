Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Grows By 5.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,694. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 1,708,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

