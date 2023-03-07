Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expands By 5.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

