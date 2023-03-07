Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Decreases By 15.6%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Trading Down 4.5 %

About Biocept

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,484. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

