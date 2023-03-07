Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Expands By 8.5%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 453,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

