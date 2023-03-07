Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Declines By 9.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 14,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,994. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.79.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

