Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Drops By 13.2%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,051,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

About Arlo Technologies

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,618. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

