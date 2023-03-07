Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Drops By 8.9%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %
AIG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Read More
