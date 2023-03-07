Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Rises By 11.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 118,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,022,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,154,352. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

