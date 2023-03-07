Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Decreases By 6.5%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AmBase Price Performance

AmBase stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. AmBase has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get AmBase alerts:

About AmBase

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AmBase Corp. operates as a holding company. It engages in the management of assets and liabilities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.