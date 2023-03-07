Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Decreases By 8.4%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 922,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Alphatec Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,175. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 102.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 17.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

