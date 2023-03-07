Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Declines By 11.8%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 32,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,183,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,296,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

