Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Increases By 5.5%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,811,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.3 days.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of AFC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. AFC Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.57.

