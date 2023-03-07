Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

FDP traded up GBX 55 ($0.66) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,080 ($25.01). The company had a trading volume of 157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,975. The company has a market cap of £583.65 million, a PE ratio of 6,265.15 and a beta of 0.64. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.24.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.