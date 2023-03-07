Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
FD Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
FDP traded up GBX 55 ($0.66) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,080 ($25.01). The company had a trading volume of 157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,975. The company has a market cap of £583.65 million, a PE ratio of 6,265.15 and a beta of 0.64. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620 ($31.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.24.
FD Technologies Company Profile
