Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C&C Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147.70 ($1.78). 841,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,001. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.43 million, a P/E ratio of 986.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,304.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

