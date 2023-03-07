SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. SES AI shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 65,908 shares changing hands.
SES AI Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.