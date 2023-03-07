SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. SES AI shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 65,908 shares changing hands.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 584,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SES AI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SES AI by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.