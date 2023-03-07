SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. SES AI shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 65,908 shares changing hands.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 584,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SES AI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SES AI by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

