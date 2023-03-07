Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 163,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.