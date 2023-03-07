Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.61

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.