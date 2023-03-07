Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.83.

SES stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

