Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $997.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00542873 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,044.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

