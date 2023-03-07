Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Given a €390.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) has been given a €390.00 ($414.89) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

EPA:DIM traded up €0.60 ($0.64) on Tuesday, reaching €312.40 ($332.34). The stock had a trading volume of 35,067 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €319.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €330.20.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

