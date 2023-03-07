Santos FC Fan Token Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00020370 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $20.77 million and $7.29 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

