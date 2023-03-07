Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.55% of Saia worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,643. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

