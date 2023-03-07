Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.20). 113,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 532,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.20).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

