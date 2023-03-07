RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RxSight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

RXST opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in RxSight by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

