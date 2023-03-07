Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0240

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Rublix has a market cap of $498,553.72 and $51.89 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00420651 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.78 or 0.28433233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02439325 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

