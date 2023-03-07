Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.07).

Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.02). The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

