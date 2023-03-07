Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$231.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGJTF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cargojet Trading Down 9.8 %

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $153.20.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

