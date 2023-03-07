Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$214.34 million, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
