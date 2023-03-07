Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.82

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5854512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

