Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.82

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5854512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.