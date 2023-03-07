Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $344.26 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,653.37 or 0.07500749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,682.83157147 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,825,344.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

