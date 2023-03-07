Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $346.78 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $346.78 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,665.48 or 0.07462448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,682.83157147 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,825,344.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

