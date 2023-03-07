Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.82. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $86,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,376 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

