Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $40.57. 8,517,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
