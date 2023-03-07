Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.44% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. 537,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,644. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.