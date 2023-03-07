Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 4.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.98 and last traded at $83.98. 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.