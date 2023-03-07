Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $72.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $81,527,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

