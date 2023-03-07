Reviewing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $58.35 million 0.13 -$102.23 million N/A N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.08 million 7.07 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.20

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -197.22% -554.78% -26.18% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, SU.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

