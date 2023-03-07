Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 6th (ANET, APAM, BLUE, CRSP, CSCO, FFIV, HCAT, JNPR, KT, LIFE)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 6th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

