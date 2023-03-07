Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 6th (ANET, APAM, BLUE, CRSP, CSCO, FFIV, HCAT, JNPR, KT, LIFE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 6th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

