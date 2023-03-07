Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cable One (CABO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) recently:

2/27/2023 – Cable One had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $785.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Cable One had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Cable One had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $1,200.00 to $900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Cable One had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,050.00 to $950.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $850.00.

Cable One stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $696.21. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,978. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $752.87 and a 200 day moving average of $821.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

