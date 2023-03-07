Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (ATHM, CASY, CERS, CTIC, DOC, EARN, IRTC, LSXMK, MDU, MTRN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 6th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

