Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 6th (ATHM, CASY, CERS, CTIC, DOC, EARN, IRTC, LSXMK, MDU, MTRN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 6th:
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
