Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.38 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Request has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00039969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00219787 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,470.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09959607 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,873,306.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

