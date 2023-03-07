Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Reduced by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,270 shares during the period. Repay makes up 3.2% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned 1.73% of Repay worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repay by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Repay by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 86,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

