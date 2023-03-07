Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Lowered by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,794 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Repay worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Repay by 294.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 125.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 877,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 79.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 712,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $1,766,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of RPAY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.52 million, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

