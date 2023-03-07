Render Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.44 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Render Token has a market cap of $452.24 million and approximately $49.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00005516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

