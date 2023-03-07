Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $22.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

RS traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $258.42. 63,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

