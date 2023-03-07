Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Red Violet by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

