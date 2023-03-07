Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Violet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet
In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
