Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Andrea Sutton Purchases 500,000 Shares

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Andrea Sutton purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($45,302.01).
Red 5 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Red 5
