Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Andrea Sutton Purchases 500,000 Shares

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Andrea Sutton purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($45,302.01).

Red 5 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Red 5 alerts:

About Red 5

(Get Rating)

Read More

Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. It holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; the King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.