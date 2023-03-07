Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Up 5%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 348,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 851,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $511.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 3.15.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

