Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

RTBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.45) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

