Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rallybio Stock Performance

RLYB opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Rallybio has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.89.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rallybio

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.